Umicore opens novel organometallics plant

Umicore has opened a facility in Hanau, Germany, that produces trimethylgallium and triethylgallium, organometallic precursors used to make semiconductors and light-emitting diodes. Umicore says the plant debuts a solvent-free manufacturing process in which gallium chloride reacts with an efficient methylating agent in molten salt. Waste per kilogram of trimethylgallium is reduced by more than 50%, the firm claims.
