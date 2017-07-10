Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Carothers Award to Stephen Buchwald

by Linda Wang
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Stephen L. Buchwald
A photo of Stephen L. Buchwald.
Credit: Courtesy of Stephen L. Buchwald

Stephen L. Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2017 ACS Carothers Award for extraordinary contributions to metal-catalytic synthetic methods and their industrial impact.

The $2,000 cash prize is presented annually by the ACS Delaware Section to recognize scientific innovators who have made outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry.

Buchwald developed catalysts and precatalysts that have been used by industrial process groups, often on a large scale, for the preparation of quantities of pharmaceuticals designed to treat a variety of diseases, including hepatitis C, Alzheimer’s disease, human cytomegalovirus, and leukemia.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

K. C. Nicolaou wins Robert Koch Gold Medal
Chad Mirkin wins Perkin Medal
Nominations sought for award in creativity in molecular design

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE