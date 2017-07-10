Carothers Award to Stephen Buchwald

Stephen L. Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is the winner of the 2017 ACS Carothers Award for extraordinary contributions to metal-catalytic synthetic methods and their industrial impact.
The $2,000 cash prize is presented annually by the ACS Delaware Section to recognize scientific innovators who have made outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry.
Buchwald developed catalysts and precatalysts that have been used by industrial process groups, often on a large scale, for the preparation of quantities of pharmaceuticals designed to treat a variety of diseases, including hepatitis C, Alzheimer’s disease, human cytomegalovirus, and leukemia.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter