Obituary: Charles H. Basdekis

Charles H. Basdekis, 95, died on Dec. 7, 2016, in Longmeadow, Mass.
“After graduation, Charles began working on a Navy-sponsored wartime project. After the war, while employed by Monsanto, he participated in the development of styrene polymers and played a leading role in the development of ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) plastics. As a result, he was given an academic leave of absence to attend the graduate school of his choice. He completed the course requirements for a master’s degree at Columbia University in New York City. After those studies, he returned to Monsanto, at their Central Research Laboratories in Dayton, Ohio, working on acrylic fibers and soil conditioners. In 1952, Charles transferred to Monsanto’s Springfield plastics division, where he worked until his retirement in December 1982.”—family of Charles Basdekis
Most recent title: director of research and development, Monsanto
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of New Hampshire, 1942; M.S., chemistry, Columbia University, 1950
Survivors: sons, Harold, John, and Robert
