Developer grows agriculture center

Alexandria Real Estate Equities is building what it calls a megacampus for agriculture technology tenants in Research Triangle Park, N.C. RTP is already an R&D hotbed for the agribusiness giants BASF, Bayer, and Syngenta. Alexandria says smaller companies will be able to locate on its 93,000-m2 campus, which will include offices, labs, and greenhouses, along with a collaboration-focused amenities center. Initial tenants include Alexandria’s AgTech Accelerator and Boragen, a start-up working with boron-based small molecules for plant and animal health.
