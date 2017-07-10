Advertisement

Business

Metabolic Explorer plans French facility

by Michael McCoy
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
The French biobased chemicals developer Metabolic Explorer plans to build a facility that coproduces propanediol and butyric acid at a site in Carling Saint-Avold, France, run by the oil giant Total. The plant, which will cost about $28 million, will make 5,000 metric tons of propanediol and 1,000 metric tons of butyric acid per year. The firm also wants to build a second plant that is about three times as large. Metabolic Explorer says Total will help it raise the money for the facilities.

