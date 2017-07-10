Obituary: Robert W. Broge

Robert W. Broge, 97, died on April 1 in Wyoming, Ohio.
“Bob had the opportunity to work on developing rocket engines as part of the war effort upon graduating from Harvard. After receiving his Ph.D. from Cornell, he joined Procter & Gamble, where he researched stannous fluoride as a dentifrice for Crest toothpaste. Over his 36-year career at P&G, he directed research efforts in a wide variety of consumer health care products. In retirement, he loved to golf, travel, and spend time with his family.”—James M. Broge, son
Most recent title: director of research, Procter & Gamble
Education: B.S., chemistry, Harvard University, 1942; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Cornell University, 1948
Survivors: wife, Janet; daughter, Laurel Mauldin; sons, Charles, Edward, James, and Thomas
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter