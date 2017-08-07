Advertisement

People

Obituary: Charles P. Knop

by Linda Wang
August 7, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 32
Charles P. Knop
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Maria Weber
A photo of Charles Knop.
Credit: Courtesy of Maria Weber

Charles P. Knop, 89, died on May 21 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Dad was a great husband and father first, but science, especially chemistry, was always a love. He spent much of his last 20 years visiting schools and putting on demonstrations. At family reunions, we were entertained with various demonstrations. While cleaning out his home where he died two days short of his 90th birthday, we found an entire laboratory setup in his basement. He was still conducting experiments and perfecting his craft as a presenter of the wonders of chemistry.”—Maria Weber, daughter

Most recent title: professor of chemistry and chair of the chemistry department, Grand Valley State University

Education: B.S., mathematics, Aquinas College, 1952; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Michigan State University, 1958

Survivors: daughters, Jeanne Pritula, Maria Weber, Mary Margaret Utess, Mary Catherine McNamara, Maureen Hoogerhyde, and Rose Mary Worm; sons, Anthony, Joseph, and Martin; 31 grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

