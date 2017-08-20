Janssen acquires Cerecor compound

Janssen Pharmaceuticals has acquired the selective kappa opioid receptor antagonist CERC-501 from Cerecor for $25 million plus a possible $20 million milestone payment. Baltimore-based Cerecor acquired CERC-501 from Eli Lilly & Co. in early 2015 and was developing the drug as a treatment for depression and substance use disorders. Late last year, Cerecor announced that CERC-501 failed in a trial as a treatment for nicotine withdrawal.
