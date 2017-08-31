Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Enzyme harnesses light to make alkanes

Newly identified enzyme powers fatty acid decarboxylation with blue light

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 31, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Fatty acid photodecarboxylase reaction scheme.
In FAP, light excites FAD, which then abstracts an electron from a fatty acid to initiate decarboxylation.

Although many organisms respond to light, very few enzymes inside those organisms use light directly as an energy source for catalysis. Researchers now report a new light-driven enzyme: Christened fatty acid photodecarboxylase (FAP), it uses blue light to drive the removal of carboxyl groups from fatty acids to form alkanes or alkenes (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aan6349).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
The structure of FAP (ribbon) with FAD and substrate palmitic acid bound in the active site (stick structures).
Ribbon structure of the fatty acid photodecarboxylase enzyme.
Credit: Science
The structure of FAP (ribbon) with FAD and substrate palmitic acid bound in the active site (stick structures).

FAP joins a select group of so-called photoenzymes, including DNA-repair enzymes called photolyases, that use light for catalysis on their own rather than functioning as part of a larger complex such as photosystems I or II, which are used by plants and algae for photosynthesis.

The team that identified FAP was led by Fred Beisson, a scientist in the Biosciences & Biotechnologies Institute of the French Alternative Energies & Atomic Energy Commission. Beisson and colleagues knew that some species of microalgae could convert long-chain fatty acids to alkanes or alkenes through a light-dependent mechanism and that the microalgae didn’t possess any genes similar to those that code for hydrocarbon-synthesizing enzymes in other organisms. That puzzle eventually led them to FAP. “Initially, we thought that the synthesis of the enzyme or its mRNA was regulated by light,” Beisson says. The team “didn’t imagine” that the enzyme itself would directly use light for catalysis, he says.

FAP contains flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD), which commonly serves as a redox cofactor in biological reactions. In the case of FAP, however, FAD absorbs blue light to reach an excited state that abstracts an electron from the carboxylate group of a C12to C18 fatty acid, which then decarboxylates to yield an alkane or alkene.

“This and other recent discoveries suggest a hitherto hidden scope for biotechnologically useful photochemistry by means of cofactor-dependent enzymes,” writes Nigel S. Scrutton, director of the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology, in a commentary accompanying the report.

Beisson now wonders whether other flavoenzymes are unidentified photoenzymes. When scientists measure enzyme activity, he says, turning off the lights to see if the enzyme still works “isn’t something you usually think about.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fireflies glowed green
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light gives enzyme a radical new role
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New mechanism for a methylating enzyme

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE