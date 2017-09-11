Candidates’ election statements and backgrounds

Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2018 in this fall’s election. They are Bonnie A. Charpentier, senior vice president for regulatory affairs and compliance with Cytokinetics in South San Francisco, Calif., and Willie E. May, director of research and special training initiatives at the University of Maryland, College Park’s College of Computer, Math & Natural Sciences. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2019 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2018 to 2020.

Candidates for director of District III are Alan B. Cooper, president of Cooper MedChem Consulting in West Caldwell, N.J., and Teri Quinn Gray, global technology integration leader with DuPont Performance Materials in Wilmington, Del.

District III consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania (except the Central Pennsylvania, Erie, Lehigh Valley, Penn-York, Pittsburgh, and Susquehanna Valley Sections), Maryland (except the Western Maryland Section), and the District of Columbia. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2018 and running through 2020.

District VI will also be holding elections for director. Candidates are Rita R. Boggs, who is retired from American Research & Testing in Gardena, Calif., and Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz.

District VI consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. In addition, those members who are not assigned to local sections who have addresses in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington; in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and in the extra-provincial territories of Canada are also part of District VI. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2018 and running through 2020.

Four candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Kenneth P. Fivizzani, retired from Nalco Company in Naperville, Ill.; Wayne E. Jones, dean of engineering and physical sciences and professor of chemistry, University of New Hampshire, Durham; Bonnie A. Lawlor, retired from the National Federation of Advanced Information Services in Philadelphia; and Barbara A. Sawrey, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from 2018 to 2020.

Balloting will be conducted online, with the option to receive a paper ballot upon request. Balloting will be open Sept. 29 through Oct. 27. Previously, balloting was conducted primarily by paper ballot, with the option to vote online. ACS members eligible to vote will receive information in early September on how to request a paper ballot.

All voting members of ACS may receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect upon request. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts III and VI may receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors may receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.