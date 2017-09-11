For District III director: Alan B. Cooper

Cooper [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Alan B. Cooper

North Jersey Section. Cooper MedChem Consulting, West Caldwell, N.J.

Academic record: Rutgers University, B.S., 1973, M.S., 1977, and Ph.D., 1984.

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2010; E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, 2010; Schering-Plough Research Institute Presidents Award for Outstanding Scientific & Technical Achievement, 1988.

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Bantam Pharmaceutical, head of chemistry, 2015–; Cooper MedChem Consulting, president, 2012–; Montclair State University, adjunct professor, 2012–; Merck Research Labs, research fellow, 2009–11 (retired); Schering-Plough Research Institute, research fellow, 2003–09.

Service in ACS national offices: Committee on Committees, 2013–18; Canvassing Committee, Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, 2013–; ACS Fellows Selection Committee, 2014–16; Canvassing Committee, George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research, 2014–15; Committee on Meetings & Expositions, 2009–12; Committee on Local Section Activities, 2003–08; Task Force on Local Section/Division Interactions, 2002–04; Task Force on Financial Goals for National Meetings & Expositions, committee associate, 2002; Committee on Divisional Activities, 1996–2001.

Service in ACS offices: North Jersey Section: councilor, 1995–2018; Website Committee, chair, 2000–; Program Planning Committee, chair, and Indicator Committee, 1999–; Planning Committee, 1998–; Executive Committee, 1997–; Topical Group Planning Committee, chair, 1996–; program chair, 2013–16; Professional Relations Committee, chair, 2006; Finance Committee, 1999–2006; National ACS Award for Team Innovation, 2001–02; Nominating Committee, chair, 2000; “From Bench to Pilot Plant Symposium,” Organizing Committee, 2000, 1997–98; chair, 1998; Lifetime Achievement Award Subcommittee, 1998; chair-elect and Baekeland Award Jury, Foremen, 1997; Organic Topical Group, chair, 1995. District III: Councilor Caucus, chair, 2010–. Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting: board delegate, 2005–; general cochair, 2005; program chair, 1999.

Member: Member of ACS since 1974; American Association for the Advancement of Science; New York Academy of Science; ACS divisions: Medicinal Chemistry, Organic Chemistry.

Related activities: LSAC-DAC Joint Subcommittee, 2004–08, cochair, 2006–08; Medicinal Chemistry Division, session chair at the 2005 ACS spring national meeting (“Targeting Kinase Inhibition for Cancer Therapy”); Montclair State University, Visiting Committee chair, 1999; New Jersey Institute of Technology, North Jersey Section, Chemistry Olympics judge, 1999–2007; New York Academy of Sciences/ACS New York Section Annual Chemistry Graduate Poster Session, poster session judge, 1997; 55 publications and presentations and 64 patents and patent applications.

Cooper’s statement

I feel very fortunate to have been an active ACS volunteer at the local, regional, and national levels for the past 25 years and a councilor representing the North Jersey Section for the past 22 years. From chairing the North Jersey Section’s Organic Topical Group and cochairing the very successful 2005 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting to serving nationally on the Divisional Activities Committee, Local Section Activities Committee (LSAC), Meetings & Expositions Committee (M&E), and Committee on Committees, I have come to realize we are members of a very influential and complex professional society. ACS is the largest professional scientific society in the world, and as such we have a responsibility to serve as a model to the society at large and make sure we serve our local communities, members, nation, and profession. We all have opportunities to serve this society, and I am now asking for your vote so I may continue my service representing you as District III director.

If elected, I will be representing members of District III on the board and will focus on several aspects of the society: employment, the public image of chemistry, multidisciplinarity, globalization, and science education.

Employment: While we can be proud of what ACS has accomplished and the services it provides to its members, the global employment environment for chemists is constantly changing, and ACS must stay current with its members’ needs and meet the demands of its members in ensuring continued employment and proper educational guidance. We must provide proper career management workshops at all meeting levels, including the local section level. We must reach out to undergraduate and graduate students, providing tools that they will need to enter the ever-changing complex workforce. Meetings at the national, regional, and local level are excellent venues for networking, and ACS must heavily advertise this.

Public image of chemistry: The public image of chemistry is not nearly what it should be. To the lay public, the word “chemistry” often conjures up negative images that influence students considering careers in science. The average person does not understand and appreciate the many contributions and impact that chemistry has on improving their lives—from providing a chair to sit on to medicines that save lives. ACS must expand its efforts educating the public and providing resources the general public can use to improve the image and profession of chemistry.

Multidisciplinarity: Chemistry is at the “crossroads of science.” This was the theme of the very successful 2005 Middle Atlantic Regional meeting I cochaired and should be one of the goals ACS strives for. ACS has already taken steps to incorporate multidisciplinarity in its programming and must look to expand its efforts to do this in education and programming. We must make sure that ACS provides accessible and competitive multidisciplinary programming at national, regional, and local meetings and provides electronic access to programs for those who cannot afford the expense or take time to travel to meetings. We must expand access to multidisciplinary interactive meetings and online courses.

Globalization: Globalization of the chemical enterprise has changed the way we work in industry and has affected U.S. employment. This is the future rather than just a phase, and we must not ignore it. ACS must do what it does best, which is to provide data, statistics, and advice to its members so that they can make educated choices. ACS must not be complacent and stay on the sidelines while these changes take effect. We must find ways to take advantage of the globalization wave and encourage our members to do the same. ACS must also be open to working with other professional societies in the U.S. and worldwide to provide programming and opportunities for our members.