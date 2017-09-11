Goodyear introduces soybean tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is beginning to use soybean oil in its tire tread compounds as a substitute for petroleum-derived oil. Goodyear says the move will reduce its dependence on fossil fuels while boosting performance. Tire treads made with soybean oil last 10% longer and grip the road better under cold conditions, the firm says. Additionally, soybean oil mixes with silica reinforcement better than do petroleum-based oils. Goodyear has been working on the technology for more than five years with financial support from the United Soybean Board.
