Air Products plans Saudi Arabia labs

Air Products & Chemicals plans to build a technology center in Saudi Arabia focused on providing industrial gases expertise to local customers. The center, to be completed in 2019, will also become a base of collaboration with local universities, the company says. Separately, Cabot has opened a 4,500-m2 technology center at its regional Shanghai headquarters. About 30 researchers will support customers for Cabot’s specialty carbons, fumed metal oxides, ink-jet colorants, and other product lines.
