Albemarle has new lithium technology

Albemarle says it will be able to increase its lithium production in Chile’s Salar de Atacama using new, more efficient technology for extracting the mineral from brine. If the process proves commercially viable, it will help the company extract as much as 125,000 metric tons per year of lithium carbonate equivalent from the brine starting in the early 2020s; its current annual production is 80,000 metric tons. Albemarle has asked the Chilean Economic Development Agency to increase its lithium quota.
