Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

DSM has added to its line of nutritional specialties by acquiring Dutch firm Twilmij, which produces ingredients used in animal feed, for an undisclosed sum. Twilmij had approximately $78 million in sales in 2016.

BASF plans to build a specialty amines plant in Nanjing, China, by 2019. The plant will have 21,000 metric tons of annual capacity for products such as 1,2-propylenediamine, n-octylamine, and polyetheramine.

The American Vanguard subsidiary of Amvac Chemical will acquire OHP, a provider of pesticides used in greenhouses and plant nurseries. The deal, to close this month, is part of Amvac’s expansion beyond traditional row-crop products.

Carbon, a start-up developing a three-dimensional printing technology based on optical curing of polymers, has initiated a new program for large customers that it says will reduce the cost of its materials, such as rigid polyurethanes, from $250 per L to $150 per L initially and eventually below $100 per L. The company hopes the lower prices will attract industrial customers to its process.

Deep Genomics has raised $13 million in funding from venture capital firms Khosla Ventures and True Ventures. The Toronto-based start-up is using artificial intelligence to discover new antisense oligonucleotide therapies.

Sumitomo Chemical will acquire a 20% stake in the Japanese biotechnology firm Bonac. Based in Fukuoka in southern Japan, Bonac develops nucleic acid-based drug candidates. The firm, formed in 2010, employs 26 people.

ADC Bio, based in St. Asaph, Wales, has secured $11 million from investors and government agencies to build a 6,500-m2 facility for the commercial production of antibody-drug conjugates. Due to open in December 2018, the facility will be equipped to make batch sizes of between 100 g and 1 kg of product.

Gilead says China’s FDA has approved its hepatitis C drug Sovaldi for the Chinese market. Gilead has not said at what price it will sell the drug in China, but it’s likely to be cheaper than in the U.S. In 2014, Gilead licensed Sovaldi to seven Indian generic drug producers and allowed them to distribute in several emerging markets, not including China.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sterling to develop low-cost COVID-19 therapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
WuXi Biologics buys 2 plants in China
Manus Bio raises $19 million to make plant ingredients via fermentation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE