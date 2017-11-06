Obituary: James H. Cooley

“Following his Ph.D., Jim accepted an assistant professorship at the University of Idaho, rising through the ranks to full professor in 1968 and retiring in 1992. He was active in research and passionate about teaching, receiving UI’s highest teaching award. He pioneered the problem-solving approach to the teaching of laboratory courses. Jim faced his death as he had lived—with a sense of humor, pragmatism, great dignity, and concern for the land and most especially for his loved ones.”—Richard V. Williams, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor, University of Idaho
Education: B.S., chemistry, Middlebury College, 1952; Ph.D., organic chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1958
Survivors: wife, Zoe; daughter, Susan H. Cooley-Matsuura; son, Christopher; step-son, Ben A. May; two grandchildren
