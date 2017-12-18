Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists forge green path to alkylated amines

Process uses microbe-derived amino acids to produce the industrially important building blocks

by Sam Lemonick
December 18, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Comparison of reaction pathways for making value-added amines.

Chemists use alkylated amines to build plastics, pharmaceuticals, and more. Unfortunately, making these important building blocks on a large scale is energy intensive and relies on nonrenewable feedstocks. Now a team of researchers report a green approach to synthesizing the molecules.

Tao Yan, Ben L. Feringa, and Katalin Barta of the University of Groningen describe an environmentally-friendly catalytic process that uses alcohols to add alkyl groups to amino acids harvested from microbes (Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aao6494). The method retains the chirality of the amino acids and releases water as its only waste product.

Calling the research “nothing short of revolutionary,” Paul T. Anastas, the director of Yale University’s Center for Green Chemistry & Green Engineering, says the approach could mean a cheaper, cleaner way to make these industrially crucial building blocks.

Making alkylated amines is so energy intensive because it requires the Haber-Bosch process, which converts atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia at around 500 °C. To add alkyl substituents to ammonia, chemists use molecules derived from fossil fuels and reactions that often generate as much waste as they do useful products.

Yan, Feringa—who shared the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry—and Barta instead let nature do the hard work of reducing nitrogen: They isolated amino acids from bacteria. As for adding alkyl substituents to these amino acids, ethanol, isopropanol, and other simple alcohols act as both solvents and reactants. The chemists initially used a ruthenium catalyst but also demonstrated the reaction with a catalyst containing iron, a more abundant metal.

In either case, the catalyst borrows a hydrogen atom from the alcohol and produces a carbonyl intermediate that then reacts with the amino acid, shedding a water molecule. The resulting imine intermediate then takes a hydrogen back from the catalyst, producing an alkylated amine.

The researchers demonstrated their method by synthesizing a surfactant from glycine and 1-dodecanol using an iron catalyst. Feringa says they believe the technique has broad potential beyond surfactants. The chemists have filed for a patent on the method and are looking for partners to explore adapting it for industrial uses.

“This shows, once again, that green chemistry is just simply better chemistry,” Anastas says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists make alkyl chlorides with less waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists forge green path to alkylated amines

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE