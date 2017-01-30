Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

John L. Bear

by Linda Wang
January 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

John Bear
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jerry Do
A photo of John Bear.
Credit: Courtesy of Jerry Do

John L. Bear, 82, died on Oct. 24, 2016, in Houston.

“John was raised near Lampasas, Texas. In 1963, he joined the University of Houston, occupying an attic office and sharing laboratory space. Recently, his research focused on dirhodium and diruthenium complexes in unusual oxidation states. In 1975, John began a 17-year term as chair of the chemistry department, and in 1992, he was appointed dean of the College of Natural Sciences & Mathematics, a position that he retained for 18 years. Under John’s leadership, the college experienced phenomenal growth. John was passionate about student success and during his tenure as dean, he established several innovative programs to enhance undergraduate education.”—Randy Thummel, friend and colleague

Most recent title: professor of chemistry, University of Houston

Education: B.S., chemistry, Southwest Texas State University, 1955; Ph.D., chemistry, Texas Tech University, 1960

Survivors: wife, Gigi; daughter, Jane Anderson; and sons, Greg, Mark, Bryan, Adham, and Fahd Alfadli

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Richard A. Evans
Robert J. Morris
Paul R. Wunz Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE