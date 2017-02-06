Enterprise to build isobutylene plant

Enterprise Products Partners plans to build an isobutane dehydrogenation plant at its facility in Mont Belvieu, Texas. The plant will open by 2019 and have 425,000 metric tons of annual isobutylene capacity. Increased use of shale-derived ethane as a feedstock for ethylene crackers has diminished the availability of C4 chemicals, Enterprise says. The firm will convert isobutylene to octane and sell it for other chemical applications. Enterprise is already building a propane dehydrogenation plant at the site.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter