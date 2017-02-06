Partners to develop itaconic polymers

Itaconix, a U.S. subsidiary of the U.K.-based polymer developer Revolymer, is working with two specialty chemical companies to develop polymers based on fermentation-derived itaconic acid. With Croda, Itaconix will advance the polymer Zinador 22L as an odor-removing additive for household, municipal, animal, and industrial applications. With AkzoNobel, Itaconix will work on biobased polymers for water quality, cleaning, and hygiene uses. AkzoNobel and Revolymer already have a marine coating project.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter