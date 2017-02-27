Firms to make enzymes in Iowa

Poet-DSM Advanced Biofuels will add on-site enzyme manufacturing to Project Liberty, the joint venture’s cellulosic ethanol plant in Emmetsburg, Iowa. The plant is ramping up capacity and producing 265 L of ethanol per dry metric ton of corn stover, close to its target, the partners say. DSM supplies enzymes for the project, which opened in 2014. However, shipping enzymes to the site requires special handling processes. The on-site facility will produce a new, more effective enzyme mix, according to the firms.
