Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Keeping bacterial infections at bay using peptide-containing nanofibers

Quorum sensing inhibitors incorporated into electrospun nanofibers could prevent bacterial infections

by Wudan Yan
March 1, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

This peptide blocks quorum sensing in <i>Staphylococcus aureus</i>.
This peptide blocks quorum sensing in Staphylococcus aureus.

Forced into a literal do-or-die situation, bacteria evolve ways to evade death from antibiotics. These adaptations eventually lead to the problem of antibiotic resistance. One way to sidestep this problem could be to take the pressure off bacteria and let them live, while also blocking their ability to cause harmful infection. Using this approach, researchers have developed a new material made of nanofibers with peptides incorporated that block infection without killing bacterial cells. The easy-to-make material could be integrated into dressings for wounds, the researchers say (ACS Infect. Dis. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.6b00173).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
Electrospun fibers containing a peptide that blocks bacterial quorum sensing prevent Staphylococcus aureus from activating its infectious pathways. These fibers could one day be made into bandages that help prevent infection.
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
Electrospun fibers containing a peptide that blocks bacterial quorum sensing prevent Staphylococcus aureus from activating its infectious pathways. These fibers could one day be made into bandages that help prevent infection.

The approach targets bacterial quorum sensing—a mode of chemical communication used by bacteria to detect others of their species. When they sense that enough of their kind are present, they can mount an infectious attack. For more than 15 years, chemist Helen E. Blackwell of the University of Wisconsin, Madison has developed peptides to block this quorum sensing pathway, thereby preventing cells from attacking their host, regardless of their number. Although researchers have attempted to embed compounds that block quorum sensing into materials that could be used as wound dressings on patients, it’s challenging to make materials that deliver the optimal concentration of inhibitor to the right place to affect bacteria. Blackwell teamed up with David M. Lynn, a chemical engineer at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, to explore if nanofibers embedded with quorum sensing inhibitors could control bacterial infection.

The researchers mixed an inhibitor peptide developed in Blackwell’s lab into a solution of poly(lactide-co-glycolide), an FDA-approved polymer that’s long been used in biodegradable sutures and drug delivery methods. Then the team used electrospinning—a technique that relies on an electrically charged needle to spin threads out of a polymer mixture—to create a nanofiber mat on a piece of gauze.

The researchers tested whether the electrospun nanofibers could control quorum sensing in normal and antibiotic-resistant strains of Staphylococcus aureus—the latter of which kill more people in the U.S. annually than Parkinson’s disease, HIV/AIDS, emphysema, and homicide combined. Using a strain of S. aureus engineered to carry fluorescent reporter genes, the scientists found that the fibers with quorum sensing inhibitors were indeed able to block the bacteria from successful quorum sensing for up to two weeks. Moreover, when cultured in petri dish with red blood cells, the treated bacterial cells did not rupture the blood cells, whereas untreated cells did. Ruptured cells signify that bacteria are communicating via one quorum sensing pathway that causes infection.

Quorum sensing inhibitors have been around for more than a decade, but their promise has yet to be realized. “There’s always been this hype that they’ll be the next-generation of antimicrobial agents, but they’ve never reached the level of success that one would have hoped,” says Herman O. Sintim, a chemist at Purdue University not involved in this work. “But this study could re-energize the community that, indeed, these small molecules can be translated to clinical use.”

Blackwell and Lynn are now testing whether quorum sensing inhibitors embedded in nanofibers can work against other bacterial pathogens, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Escherichia coli. They could also tune the nanofibers so that drugs can be released for longer or shorter than fourteen days, which would be useful clinically for different types of wound dressings, Lynn says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecules that block bacterial communication identified
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Castaneroxy A keeps MRSA at bay
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biodegradable emulsion eliminates biofilms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE