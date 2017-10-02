Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

KSQ launches with $76 million in funding

The biotech firm hopes its high-throughput CRISPR screening platform will crack open a new range of oncology and immunology drug targets

by Lisa M. Jarvis
October 2, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ian Slaymaker/Lauren Solomon/Broad Institute
The Cas9 protein molecule is one half of the CRISPR gene editing system.
An image of the Cas9 protein molecule.
Credit: Ian Slaymaker/Lauren Solomon/Broad Institute
The Cas9 protein molecule is one half of the CRISPR gene editing system.

KSQ Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with $76 million in funding from Polaris Partners to try to use the powerful gene-editing tool CRISPR to crack open a swath of new drug targets.

Many of the biotech firms focused on CRISPR are trying to turn the gene-editing technology into a therapeutic. Cambridge, Mass.-based KSQ, on the other hand, is interested in exploiting CRISPR’s value as a drug discovery tool. Based on the work of its academic founders David Sabatini and Tim Wang from MIT; William Hahn from the Broad Institute of Harvard & MIT; and University of California, San Francisco’s Jonathan Weissman, KSQ has developed a high-throughput method of using CRISPR to probe gene function.

As recently as five years ago, academic and industry researchers were reliant on siRNA or short hairpin RNA to screen for possible drug targets. But RNAi is widely known to result in false positives, making it difficult to decipher a gene’s function and value as a target.

RNAi is “a powerful, but very imprecise tool,” says KSQ’s chief scientific officer, Frank Stegmeier, who was previously head of oncology-target discovery at Novartis. “Now that I have the precision of CRISPR, especially with the proprietary libraries we’ve developed at KSQ, it’s really remarkable how precisely we can interrogate gene function.”

Since opening its doors in 2015, KSQ has completed genome-wide screens for roughly 600 cancer and immune-based models. “This is ultimately the most well-defined cancer dependency map ever generated in the world,” Stegmeier claims.

David Meeker, who in June stepped down as head of Sanofi Genzyme, last month joined KSQ as CEO. He is leading a team that already spans 40 employees, a headcount he expects to roughly double in size in the next year. The team is initially focused on oncology and immunology, but Meeker notes the platform has broader potential.

KSQ is not the only new biotech firm trying to build a platform that takes advantage of CRISPR’s ability to elucidate gene function. Third Rock-backed Tango Therapeutics and Versant Ventures-founded Repare Therapeutics each debuted earlier this year with substantial financing to use deep sequencing and CRISPR-based screens to find specific types of oncology drug targets.

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Oct. 2, 2017, to correct the funding amount for KSQ. It is $76 million, not $78 million.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prologue Medicines wants to build therapies from viral proteins
ProFound launches to tap trove of human proteins
LifeMine raises $175 million, signs pact with GSK

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE