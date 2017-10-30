Bonnie Charpentier is 2018 ACS President-Elect

[+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie Charpentier

Bonnie Charpentier, senior vice president for regulatory, quality, and safety at Cytokinetics, has been elected 2018 American Chemical Society President-Elect by members of ACS. Charpentier will serve as president of the society in 2019 and immediate past-president in 2020; she will also serve on the board of directors during that time.

With 8,037 votes, Charpentier won the race against Willie E. May, director of special research and training initiatives for the College of Computer, Mathematical & Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland, College Park, who received 6,714 votes. The society, which published C&EN, also elected or reelected four other board directors.

“I’m delighted, I’m very excited, and I am very grateful to members who reached out to me during the campaign,” Charpentier says. “Thank you for electing me, and thank you for being engaged and being willing to give input.”

Charpentier says she wants to build on the successful programs of previous ACS presidents. “I want to have stronger advocacy programs for science and for education, I want to increase industry and academia partnerships, and I want to make sure that we have employment initiatives that provide people with the information they need,” Charpentier says. “I want to have cooperation and collaboration across all parts of ACS and across the world. We have a lot going on and we don’t always link up the information just within the society, let alone in the world, and we can be stronger by having those communications.”

In other election news, Teri Quinn Gray, global technology integration leader for DuPont Performance Materials, was elected director of District III, defeating Alan B. Cooper, head of chemistry at Bantam Pharmaceutical.

And incumbent Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University, and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, was reelected director of District VI, defeating Rita R. Boggs, CEO of American Research & Testing.

Wayne E. Jones Jr., dean of engineering and physical sciences and professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire, and Barbara A. Sawrey, distinguished teaching professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, were elected director-at-large. They won over Kenneth P. Fivizzani, retired from Nalco, and Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor, retired from the National Federation of Abstracting and Information Services.

Some 14,840 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation for president-elect was nearly 10% of all eligible voters.