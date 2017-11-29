Chemistry in Pictures: Otherworldly extraction

Miguel Pinto of the University of California, Santa Cruz, captured this eerie image while trying to extract a fluorescent molecule under ultraviolet light. Pinto’s team is working to develop sensors for silver ions in water. These ligands fluoresce until they bind to the metal. Pinto was extracting the water-soluble ligands (above, blue) from dichloromethane in the separatory funnel shown here. He paused to check the mixture’s fluorescence with a handheld UV flashlight and took this photo.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter