Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry in Pictures: Burnt out

December 29, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tim Atallah & Justin Caram
A series of three photos of three vials under white light, then fluorescing under ultraviolet light, then under white light again, where the middle vial goes from purple to blue to colorless.
Credit: Tim Atallah & Justin Caram

Keep an eye on the center vial in each row. After being put under ultraviolet light (middle row) the solution of pentacene went from purple to colorless. Postdoc Tim Atallah and Assistant Professor Justin Caram at UCLA noticed that when they tried to get an ultraviolet spectrum of pentacene, the sample appeared to partially degrade. To figure out what was going on, they put the sample under a UV lamp to see what would happen. Within a few seconds (as long as it took to snap this photo), the pentacene molecules absorbed some of the UV light’s energy, allowing them to react with small amounts of gas also floating around in the solution. The UCLA researchers think this reaction yielded what they believe is colorless pentacenequinone, which glows blue under the UV light. The other vials contain solutions of rubrene (left) and bis(triisopropylsilylethynyl)pentacene (right), both of which survived the UV irradiation.

Submitted by Tim Atallah & Justin Caram

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescent filtration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Secret message
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Technicolor dream column

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE