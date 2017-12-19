Chemistry in Pictures: Nanoscale snakeskin

Inorganic nanocrystals can self-assemble into different conformations, such as tubes and hexagonal networks. Capillary or van der Waals forces often drive this self-organization. The colorized transmission electron microscope image here shows self-assembled iron oxide nanocrystals. In the green areas, the particles form a honeycomblike structure, whereas in the blue areas, they align in rows. To produce these snakeskin-like patterns, researchers synthesized a solution of the nanocrystals and evaporated a drop of it on a grid. The lab from the National University of La Plata that made this image investigates how iron oxide nanoparticles increase the responsiveness of heat-sensitive surfaces.
Submitted by Loro Corazza/SupramoleculART
