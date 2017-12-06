Stuart Rowan, Professor at the Institute for Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago, will succeed Timothy P. Lodge of the University of Minnesota as editor-in-chief of ACS Macro Letters, a peer-reviewed journal launched in 2012 by the American Chemical Society, which also publishes C&EN. Rowan will assume the role in January 2018.
“Our first 5 years under the leadership of professor Tim Lodge has put the journal in a strong position,” Rowan says. “In that time, ACS Macro Letters has established itself as the highest impact and fastest to publication journal in polymer science. My goal is to continue to build on this legacy so that ACS Macro Letters continues to serve the community in this way.”
ACS Macro Letters publishes advances in polymer science in areas such as nanotechnology, self-assembly, supramolecular chemistry, biomaterials, energy generation and storage, and renewable/sustainable materials.
Rowan has served as deputy editor of ACS Macro Letters since the journal’s launch. His research at the University of Chicago focuses on supramolecular chemistry, including the synthesis of metallosupramolecular and stimuli-resonsive polymers, isolation and use of cellulose nanocrystals in biomimetic and porous systems, and reversible covalent chemistry.
Rowan earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Glasgow in 1995 and was on the faculty at Case Western Reserve University before joining the University of Chicago in 2016.
Lodge says that Rowan is an ideal person to pass the editor-in-chief baton to. “As deputy editor, Stuart deserves the lion’s share of the credit for shepherding the journal through its first six years to its current position of prominence,” Lodge says. “The community can rest assured that ACS Macro Letters will continue to prosper under his visionary leadership.”
