WuXi, Regulus join for oligonucleotides

WuXi AppTec’s STA Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing business and Regulus Therapeutics have launched an oligonucleotide synthesis and manufacturing collaboration. STA will work with the biotech firm on preclinical and clinical programs for microRNA-targeting drugs used to treat unspecified diseases. Regulus will provide technical support and training for the Chinese firm on oligonucleotide scale-up. STA recently established oligo labs in San Diego and Changzhou, China. The company plans to open an oligo-manufacturing facility in Changzhou this year.
