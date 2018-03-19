Canadian city closes the loop on waste

The city of Surrey in British Columbia has opened what it calls North America’s first closed-loop waste management system. The $68 million facility uses anaerobic digesters to convert curbside organic waste into methane that then powers the city’s fleet of waste collection vehicles. Excess fuel will go to a new energy system for the city’s center. The facility is expected to reduce greenhouse gases by 49,000 metric tons per year.
