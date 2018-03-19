Prevail raises big money for Parkinson’s

In another impressive first round of funding for a New York City biotech firm, Prevail Therapeutics has raised a $75 million series A. Prevail launched with seed funding last year to develop adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases related to lysosomal dysfunction, including a subset of Parkinson’s disease. Prevail will use Regenxbio’s AAV9 vector, which targets the nervous system.
