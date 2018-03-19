Trump administration nominations: Mike Pompeo for State Department, Lisa Porter for Defense R&D, Peter Wright for EPA hazardous waste programs

▸ Mike Pompeo is President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to become secretary of state after Trump abruptly fired Rex Tillerson on March 13. Currently director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Pompeo, formerly a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, previously led the oil-field equipment company Sentry International and founded Thayer Aerospace. Pompeo is skeptical of climate change and would head the State Department as it represents the U.S. at international climate talks later this year. He has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.
▸ Lisa Porter is Trump’s nominee to be deputy undersecretary for research and engineering at the Department of Defense. Porter is executive vice president of In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture fund, and director of In-Q-Tel Labs. She has a B.S. in nuclear engineering from MIT and a Ph.D. in applied physics from Stanford University.
▸ Peter C. Wright is Trump’s nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Land & Emergency Management, which oversees the Superfund program to clean up sites contaminated with hazardous waste. Wright is an attorney and has worked since 1999 at Dow Chemical, now DowDuPont, on environmental health and safety as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has an A.B. in religion from Wabash College and a J.D. from Indiana University.
