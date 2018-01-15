AMRI names Michael Mulhern CEO

Four months after being taken private by private equity firms, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) announced that Michael Mulhern will replace William S. Marth as CEO. Mulhern was previously CEO of Sterigenics International, a specialist in sterilization, gamma technologies, and medical isotopes owned by GTCR, the investment firm that acquired AMRI in partnership with the Carlyle Group. Marth, who replaced the company’s founder, Tom D’Ambra, in 2013, will remain with the company in an advisory role, according to AMRI.
