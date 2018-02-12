Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

Finding true love is hard for chemists and lefty snails

by Melody M. Bomgardner
February 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

The pun never ends

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nick Uhlig
My punny valentine: Uhlig returns with new cards featuring chemistry and romance.
A Valentine's Day card with a cartoon of electrons pairing on a pink background. Text reads: "We'd make a great pair!"
Credit: Nick Uhlig
My punny valentine: Uhlig returns with new cards featuring chemistry and romance.

It takes a lot of time and effort to become a chemist. As for finding love, though, that can happen in an instant, like the way a metal ion can suddenly find itself bound to a lovely ligand.

Chemists lucky enough to be in a coordination complex with a sweetheart can commemorate their good fortune on Valentine’s Day thanks to Nick Uhlig. The process chemist celebrates his love of chemistry puns in his third annual set of greeting cards, available at the online store Redbubble.

New this year is “Hey, baby let’s coordinate!,” where the romantic gift of an electron is offered in lieu of, say, flowers or chocolate. For those who feel the strength of their bond may be in question, there’s the plaintive “Don’t break my aromaticity” featuring a tricyclic compound in the shape of a heart.

Uhlig has also branched out from his organic chemistry roots into the biochemical world with the risqué “You’re a freak in the sheets!,” an obvious reference to, um, secondary protein structures.

“I try to get stuff from a bunch of different disciplines—to make ones that only experts can get—but then you have a smaller market,” Uhlig tells Newscripts. In contrast, lovers with a general science background have snapped up a large number of 2017’s “Roses are red, bromothymol is blue ...” featuring a titration resulting in a heart.

Still, as any comedian will tell you, nothing kills a joke like having to explain it. Uhlig says his wife is not a chemist and acknowledges, “It’s all Greek to her.”

So Newscripts wondered if the size of the chemistry Valentine market could be determined. Let’s go to the data, shall we? Members of the American Chemical Society whose significant others are also members can opt to receive just one copy of C&EN. According to ACS Member Services, 586 members—around a paltry 0.4%—take this option. However, that doesn’t count members who opt for the digital edition or couples who can’t sign up because they are buried under a pile of back issues of the print magazine.

Career blogger and C&EN columnist Chemjobber suggests there is indeed a market for romantic chemistry puns. “I have come across plenty of dual-chemist couples,” Chemjobber says, anecdotally. “I think the very nature of graduate school in chemistry, with a median time to degree of five to six years, lends itself to dating your coworkers, however wise or unwise that might be.”

Still, Chemjobber says data from the 2016 Survey of Earned Doctorates show chemists had one of the lower marriage rates for all Ph.D. graduates in 2016. Of the 2,704 Ph.D. chemists who graduated in 2016, about 41% were never married, 36% were married, and 10% were in a “marriage-like relationship.”

One in a million love

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angus Davison
Snail romance: After a worldwide search, one-in-a-million snail Jeremy greets a potential mate named Lefty.
Jeremy the snail, whose shell twists left, in a slimy embrace with another snail, named Lefty.
Credit: Angus Davison
Snail romance: After a worldwide search, one-in-a-million snail Jeremy greets a potential mate named Lefty.

Compared to chemists, snails find it pretty easy to meet a mate; after all, most of them are hermaphrodites, so they can get together with literally any snail. The Newscripts gang also notes approvingly that either member of a pair can produce snail offspring.

But the slime trail of love was quite twisty for a snail named Jeremy, who lived under the care of Angus Davison, professor of evolutionary genetics at the University of Nottingham. Jeremy, who hailed from a London compost heap, was plucked from obscurity because of his left-winding shell. Almost all snails twist right.

Davison wanted to know if the left trait is the result of a sudden mutation or if it is inherited. But Jeremy could mate only with another left-winding snail. In 2016, Davison put out a worldwide call to find a mate for Jeremy and in the process made him an internet sensation (hashtag #snaillove).

On Nottingham’s blog, Davison said he estimates that as many as 1.9 billion people around the world heard about Jeremy. “It is amazing to think that a fairly straightforward idea that I had one afternoon, while wondering what to do with a rare ‘lefty’ snail, could have such a massive worldwide impact—and also to help me communicate my science.”

Happily, before he departed to that great lettuce patch in the sky, Jeremy dated two other lefty snails, called Lefty and Tomeu. Lefty was found by an Ipswich gardener, whereas Tomeu was rescued from a cooking pot in Majorca. Davison says his research continues with Tomeu’s offspring—which are right-winding and now four months old—that resulted from encounters with both Lefty and Jeremy.

Melody Bomgardner wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Book covers and Disney characters—there’s a periodic table for everything
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bird news
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Virgin births and not-so-vegan salads

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE