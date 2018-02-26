Haldor Topsoe sets up China R&D venture

Catalyst supplier Haldor Topsoe has set up an R&D venture with China’s Jiangsu Industrial Technology Research Institute (JITRI). The venture, 60% owned by Topsoe, is expected to employ up to 40 people within five years. Its initial focus will be improving the cost-effectiveness of lithium nickel aluminum oxide batteries for electric cars. JITRI is a public research institute affiliated with the government of Jiangsu, one of China’s wealthiest provinces. Last year, Topsoe set up a Shanghai lab with Wison Engineering focused on cutting the environmental impact of making chemicals.
