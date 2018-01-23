Chemistry in Pictures: Color by solvent

Researchers at the University of Buea, in Cameroon, designed this color-changing chemical sensor. The metal-organic framework (MOF) material, {[Co(34pba)2(H2O)]·1/2DMF·H2O}n, absorbs a range of solvent vapors and responds with a characteristic color change (list below). The material gets its hue-shifting prowess from a phenomenon called solvatochromism, in which the solvent changes the chemical environment around the cobalt ions. The MOF could see use in workplace safety equipment and other applications involving the detection of hazardous solvent vapors.
The MOF before (center) and after exposure to solvents: (a) dichloromethane, (b) chloroform, (c) 1,1,1-trichloroethane, (d) trichloroethylene, (e) chlorobenzene, (f) methanol, (g) ethanol, (h) water, (i) 1,4-dioxane, (j) acetone, (k) DMF, (l) DMA, (m) DMSO.
Credit: Cryst. Growth Des. 2018, DOI: 10.1021/acs.cgd.7b01417
