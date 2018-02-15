Chemistry in Pictures: Illuminating the way forward

While working on a master’s degree, Nikos Nikitas got hooked on fluorescence and decided to pursue synthesis and photochemistry. This photo shows a synthetic lignin derivative derived from xanthenes. Lignins are a type of polymer found naturally in plants. Nikitas prepared it as part of a master’s project that aims to evaluate such compounds for their interaction with human cancer cells.
He says the work gave him “a real-time example of fluorescence, made me think more about the interaction between organic molecules and irradiation. These thoughts made me choose a PhD in photochemistry and make organic reactions greener with the use of light.”
Submitted by Nikos Nikitas, PhD student, University of Athens
Do science. Take pictures. Win Money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter