Synthesis

Chemistry in Pictures: Mirror, mirror in the flask

February 26, 2018
Credit: Andryj Borys
 

As a Bunsen burner heats the bottom of this glass tube, a thin layer of potassium—called a potassium mirror—grows along the tube’s inner wall. Chemists like Andryj Borys, who is a researcher at the University of Kent, use these sealed tubes to keep chemicals away from the oxygen and moisture in air to prevent unwanted reactions. As an added precaution, before putting his water-free hexane in the tube, Borys first placed a bit of potassium metal at the bottom and vacuum sealed the tube. At the low pressure created by the vacuum, the potassium didn’t melt when heated; instead, it turned directly into a gas and deposited onto the cooler walls above. The coating kept his hexane water-free because the metal rapidly reacts with any water present.

Credit: Andryj Borys

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Simple Process Creates Near-Perfect Mirrors Out Of A Metamaterial

Why sodium and potassium really explode in water

Chemistry in Pictures: Truly sublime

Chemistry in Pictures: Chemistry of reflection.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

