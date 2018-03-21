Advertisement

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Cracked fractal

March 21, 2018
The side view of the bottom of a beaker showing silver-gray crystals that coat the bottom in a series of circular structures.
Credit: Lynn Stevens

Not all crystals come out looking like diamonds or cubes. Some, like this crystal, resemble fractals. Lindsey Power, an undergraduate at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, found this fractal pattern, reminiscent of an Apollonian gasket, left behind in a beaker after crystallizing a compound she’d synthesized (4-nitro-1,3-diphenyl-1-butanone, structure shown). Power works in the lab of Daniel Chase and makes new fluorescent dyes using molecules like these.

The top view of the bottom of a beaker showing silver-gray crystals that coat the bottom in a series of circular structures.
Credit: Lynn Stevens
[+]Enlarge
The structure of a precursor to an aza boron dipyrromethene dye.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Artisan molecules form fractal polymers

Chemistry in Pictures: Fluorescent jumble

Chemistry in Pictures: Neon dream

For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.

