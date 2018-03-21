Chemistry in Pictures: Cracked fractal

Not all crystals come out looking like diamonds or cubes. Some, like this crystal, resemble fractals. Lindsey Power, an undergraduate at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, found this fractal pattern, reminiscent of an Apollonian gasket, left behind in a beaker after crystallizing a compound she’d synthesized (4-nitro-1,3-diphenyl-1-butanone, structure shown). Power works in the lab of Daniel Chase and makes new fluorescent dyes using molecules like these.
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
For more Chemistry in Pictures, visit our new home on cen.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter