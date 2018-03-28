Advertisement

Materials

Chemistry in Pictures: A bright morning

March 28, 2018
A brightly colored array in geometric patterns.

Christopher King is a histology technician at the National Institutes of Health, but he also uses his skills as a scientist to create art under the microscope. To produce this image, King spread roughly 25 mg of caffeine powder on a slide beneath a coverslip and then heated it just above its melting point, 235 °C. As it cooled, he pressed some areas to thin out the crystals that formed, trying to keep them less than 30 µm thick. When viewed under a polarized light microscope, the crystals exhibited a rainbow of colors corresponding to their thickness and orientation relative to the direction of the polarized light.

You can see more of King’s artwork on Twitter at @Masterpnside and purchase prints and products at linktr.ee/the_masterpiece_inside.

Credit: Christopher King

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

C&EN Chempics: Liquid crystal

C&EN Chempics: Turns out you can rush art

C&EN Chempics: A melting liquid.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Chemistry in Pictures: Worthless chemistry
Chemistry in Pictures: Rough atomic terrain
Chemistry in Pictures: Alluring albumin

