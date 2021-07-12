Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Biotechnology

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Microbial Milky Way

by Manny I. Fox Morone
July 12, 2021
Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A microscope image shows a cloudy yellow-green expanse of tiny microbes with some larger red, green, and blue clumps mixed in.
Credit: Tao Li/Southeast University

A colony of microbes plus a cadre of fluorescent dyes created this cloud of multicolored flecks, which Tao Li viewed under a confocal laser microscope. Li, a doctoral student in Xiao-Li Yang’s lab at Southeast University in China, was using this image to analyze the makeup of the microbes’ biofilm, the sticky matrix that bacteria build around their colony. The dyes colored the proteins in the biofilm green, the α-polysaccharides red, and the β-polysaccharides blue. Li was trying to influence the colony to grow the right type of biofilm so that he could use them in a microbial fuel cell, a system that siphons electrical energy off bacteria.

Submitted by Tao Li/Southeast University

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

