Vertex, Ribometrix to develop RNA-targeted small molecules

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay Ribometrix $20 million to develop up to three RNA-targeted small-molecule treatments. The partners are not identifying drug targets, but Ribometrix previously disclosed to C&EN that it is pursuing molecules that bind to messenger RNA related to the cancer driver c-Myc and that target mRNA connected with the protein implicated in Huntington’s disease. Ribometrix was founded in 2017 based on discoveries of chemist Kevin Weeks at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter