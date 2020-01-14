Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Cancer

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Orange organelles

by Alexandra Taylor
January 14, 2020
A photo of the bottom of a flask containing with a pattern resembling cells.
Credit: Zhengnian Li

Zhengnian Li was synthesizing an organic compound with a long name—2-(4-methylpiperazin-1-yl)-5-nitropyrimidine—when he noticed the concentrate in his flask looked suspiciously like a collection of nucleated cells. Li is a postdoc in Nathanael Gray’s lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and his team is interested in developing new small-molecule kinase inhibitors, compounds that are used sometimes to treat cancer. Li extracted his intermediate using ethyl acetate and dried, filtered, and concentrated it to achieve this tissuelike appearance. He can’t disclose his target molecule just yet but says it fits into his lab’s objectives very nicely.

Submitted by Zhengnian Li

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: The inner life of cells

Chemistry in Pictures: Jingle cells

Chemistry in Pictures: Stars of the scorpionate.

