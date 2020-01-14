Chemistry in Pictures: Orange organelles

Zhengnian Li was synthesizing an organic compound with a long name—2-(4-methylpiperazin-1-yl)-5-nitropyrimidine—when he noticed the concentrate in his flask looked suspiciously like a collection of nucleated cells. Li is a postdoc in Nathanael Gray’s lab at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and his team is interested in developing new small-molecule kinase inhibitors, compounds that are used sometimes to treat cancer. Li extracted his intermediate using ethyl acetate and dried, filtered, and concentrated it to achieve this tissuelike appearance. He can’t disclose his target molecule just yet but says it fits into his lab’s objectives very nicely.
Submitted by Zhengnian Li
Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.
Related C&EN Content:
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter