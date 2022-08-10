Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

DNA

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Deal toy

by Craig Bettenhausen
August 10, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A hand holds an amber-colored plastic trophy with a glass vial inside, the NYSE can be seen in the background.
Credit: Ginkgo Bioworks

It’s no surprise that Jurassic Park is a touchstone of the workplace culture at the industrial biotech firm Ginkgo Bioworks. The company is doing for real the kinds of gene recombination imagined in the blockbuster 1990 novel and 1993 movie. But instead of resurrecting dinosaurs, it’s creating new microbes, fungi, and even plant and animal cell lines that can do useful work. The examples described by Ginkgo’s creative director, Christina Agapakis, included serious things, such as yeasts that excrete cancer medications or specialty chemicals instead of ethanol, as well as projects designed to capture the imagination, such as glowing houseplants spiked with genes from bioluminescent mushrooms.

A fake t-rex skeleton stands in a lobby near some booths and a hammock.
Credit: Craig Bettenhausen/C&EN
Ginkgo’s t-rex guards two of the firm’s “phonebooths,” which staff use for virtual meetings in the otherwise open-concept office space, continuing the Jurassic Park motif.

So when the firm went public via a “SPAC” merger in 2021, it celebrated the milestone with custom DNA samples encased in amber-colored lucite, a nod to the amber-preserved mosquitos in Jurassic Park. Companies often give “deal toys” like these, which Ginkgo made 40 of, to key staff to celebrate big company milestones like mergers or initial stock offerings. Instead of holding the genomes of long extinct animals, the DNA in Ginkgo’s trophies encodes the text of the firm’s S-4 filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Credit: Ginkgo Bioworks

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LanzaTech completes SPAC merger
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phytolon raises funds to make natural food coloring
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phytolon, Ginkgo target natural food colors

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE