Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Microbiome

Antarctic worms’ antifreeze “superpowers” come from their microbiome

Three species of Antarctic marine worm rely on bacteria to produce antifreeze proteins

by Fionna Samuels
July 3, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Three panels each showing a single worm on a black background.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
The three Antarctic worm species investigated: Leitoscoloplos geminus (A), Aphelochaeta palmeri (B), and Aglaophamus trissophyllus (C)

In the frigid waters of the Antarctic Ocean, only the hardiest animals survive. Some layer up with blubber to keep warm. Others produce natural cryoprotectants, either antifreeze proteins or smaller molecules, to prevent ice nucleation in their cells. Now, researchers have discovered three marine worm species that take a different approach: outsourcing the production of antifreeze proteins to their microbiome (Sci. Adv. 2024, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adk9117).

The team set out on a boat to collect wild polychaetes—marine worms—from the sediment beneath Antarctica’s Terra Nova Bay, writes lead researcher Cinzia Corinaldesi, a marine ecologist at the Polytechnic University of Marche, in an email. When the team compared the proteomes of the collected worms to the proteomes of the worms’ microbiomes, she says they were thrilled to discover that “the cryoprotective proteins in the polychaetes were not produced by the worms, but by the bacteria.” It’s as if the worms’ microbiomes give them survival “superpowers.”

“The idea that the microbiome of an organism can confer properties the organism needs to survive is a super cool avenue of research,” says Byron Adams, a biologist at Brigham Young University who studies how Antarctic nematodes on land survive brutal conditions. This work is compelling, he says. Next, Adams hopes the researchers drill down into the mechanism and “follow the genes in the bacteria through their expression and then usage by the worm.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gut bugs help squirrels survive the winter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone snails lure prey with faux pheromones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wasps' Nursery Defense
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE