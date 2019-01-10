Alzheimer’s protein may stabilize activity in the brain ﻿

Credit: Science

Amyloid precursor protein (APP) is famous for its role in Alzheimer’s disease—enzymes in the brain chop up the protein, forming a version called amyloid β that clumps up and kills neurons. But for 30 years, neuroscientists have been trying to figure out what the nonpathogenic versions of APP do in the brain.

Studies have shown that one version of APP can help balance the electrical activity of neurons by helping reduce the release of chemical signals called neurotransmitters sent from one neuron to another—a key part of synaptic transmission in the brain. Now a team of Belgian and US scientists report that APP’s partner in this process is a protein on the surface of neurons called GABA B R1a (Science 2019, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaw0636).

It’s not clear yet if upsetting the interaction between APP and GABA B R1a contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, says Heather Rice of the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Brain & Disease Research, who was the study’s lead author. But she points out that people with the disease exhibit a burst of neuronal hyperactivity before symptoms set in, and that burst is related to disruptions in signaling involving the neurotransmitter GABA, which also binds to GABA B R1a.

“There may be other binding partners,” Rice says of APP, “and I myself doubt that this is the only function of [APP] in the brain. But for synaptic transmission, this may turn out to be the most important for understanding Alzheimer’s disease.”

APP often sits in the membranes of neurons. The cells also secrete versions of the protein, and one of these is the form that has been implicated in reducing neurotransmitter release. In the new study, the team took a secreted form of APP and looked for binding partners in extracts of rat synapses. They pulled out GABA B R1a. When the researchers measured the impact of APP binding to GABA B R1a on electrical activity in mouse hippocampal neurons, they observed changes that indicated a reduction in neurotransmitter release, showing that this interaction might drive a change in neuronal activity.

Rice says the next steps are to determine in what cell types and in what brain circuitry this interaction is crucial for controlling electrical activity and neurotransmitter signaling.

Jerold Chun, a neuroscientist at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute recently published a paper revealing that the brain can produce significantly different versions of the APP protein. He is interested in seeing if other APP variants reduce neurotransmitter release through GABA B R1a, and wonders if the effect might be different in Alzheimer’s disease.