Chemistry in Pictures: Endless labyrinth

This photo shows a novel, bimodal peptide nucleic acid (PNA) analog that’s in the process of crystallizing. Rajat HS, a PhD candidate at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati, synthesized the monomer and then used solid-phase peptide synthesis and an insoluble solid support to grow it into an oligomer connected by peptide bonds. PNA, a synthetic analog of DNA, can bind both DNA and RNA. Because bimodal PNAs can target two genes at once, they can be used in DNA origami, in which DNA is folded into shapes for drug delivery and other applications. To HS, the crystals are “an endless labyrinth” resembling the one built for King Minos in Greek mythology.
Submitted by Rajat HS
