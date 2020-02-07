American Chemistry Council and Department of Energy join for plastics recycling technology

The US Department of Energy is collaborating with the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a trade group, on recycling technologies. The pact is part of the Plastics Innovation Challenge, which DOE announced last year. The ACC and DOE will work on breaking down plastics into chemical building blocks for high-value uses, developing new polymers that are designed for recycling, and devising collection technologies to prevent plastics from entering waterways. The ACC’s goal is that all plastics be reused, recycled, or recovered by 2040.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter