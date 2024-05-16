Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 16, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Loop Industries and Ester Industries intend to form a recycling joint venture in India that will use Loop’s depolymerization technology to convert postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate into 70,000 metric tons of dimethyl terephthalate and 23,000 metric tons of ethylene glycol annually. Ester will use this output to make specialty polyester polymers.

Orion Engineered Carbons is investing in Alpha Carbone, a French firm that plans to build a pyrolysis-based tire-recycling plant by late 2025. Orion intends to use the pyrolysis oil product from the facility to make carbon black, used in tires to reinforce rubber.

ExxonMobil plans to double capacity at its plastics recycling plant in Baytown, Texas. The company started up its first pyrolysis plant in Baytown about a year ago, and it has since processed 22,000 metric tons of plastic.

Nano Nuclear Energy has raised $10.25 million in an initial public offering on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The firm is developing 1–2 MW nuclear reactors that can fit on the back of a semitruck and is building a production plant for high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel.

Shin-Etsu Chemical will build a $13.5 million silicone plant near Shanghai. The facility will make bulk and specialty silicone emulsions as well as other forms of silicone, primarily for the Chinese market.

Syensqo, which separated from Solvay last year, has started construction on a plant in Augusta, Georgia, that will produce polyvinylidene fluoride. The polymer is used as a binder for cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries.

FMC is partnering with AgroSpheres to develop new bioinsecticides using RNA interference technology. AgroSpheres will produce encapsulated RNA molecules, and FMC will provide high-throughput testing of pesticides.

Wacker Chemie is adding capacity in San Diego to manufacture fermentation-derived messenger RNA and recombinant proteins. The firm is transferring technology from its European sites to complement the San Diego site’s expertise in plasma DNA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

SK Chemicals buying Chinese plastic recycler
Repsol closes in on UHMWPE plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CJ Bio completes PHA plant in Indonesia
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE