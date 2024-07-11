Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 11, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

1PointFive has sold Microsoft carbon removal credits equivalent to 500,000 metric tons of CO2. 1PointFive, part of Occidental Petroleum, says it will deliver the removals through the direct air capture plant it is building in West Texas.

Kuraray plans to cut methyl methacrylate output in half at its plant in Niigata, Japan, which has made the polymer intermediate since 1959. Kuraray will end external sales and make the chemical only for its own use.

Polystyvert, which is developing a technology to purify waste polystyrene using solvents, has completed a $16 million funding tranche on its way to raising $30 million in a series B financing round. The company plans to build a plant in Montreal by 2026.

Symrise has launched propanediol caprate as an active ingredient for deodorants. The firm says the molecule provides targeted antimicrobial activity for aluminum-free and biobased products combating underarm and foot odor.

﻿CuspAI has raised $30 million to develop artificial intelligence that suggests new materials with sought-after properties. The firm says its system will help discover materials for carbon capture, energy storage, water purification, and other markets.

Debut Biotechnology has expanded its personal care ingredient deal with L’Oréal with a new multimillion-dollar agreement. Debut combines fermentation with cell-free enzymatic conversions to provide biobased versions of molecules normally made from petrochemicals.

Veranova will spend $30 million to increase production of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) at its facility in Devens, Massachusetts. The drug services firm says the investment will address growing US demand for ADCs and other potent small molecules.

Merck & Co. has acquired from Orion the rights to opevesostat, a drug candidate for metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer. Opevesostat is going through two Phase 3 trials. Orion may get up to $30 million in development milestone payments and more in regulatory and sales-based payments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novartis puts another $180 million into peptide-drug conjugate deal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bachem, Lilly partner on oligonucleotide drugs
Antheia to access Ginkgo’s enzyme screening and design technology
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE